7 p.m. update: Polls have closed, but if you are in line you can vote. By most reports, voting has been relatively smooth in Travis County, which had 100 voting centers open — none closed by poll worker shortages, as reportedly happened in other parts of the state. While turnout appears to be low as a percentage of registered voters, it’s much higher in Travis County than in the primary run-off election in May 2016, the last presidential election year.

"My takeaway from this low turnout election is that Texas is nowhere close to being ready for November when far more people will be voting," said Anthony Gutierrez, executive director of the politics watchdog group Common Cause Texas. "While there were relatively fewer problems in this election compared to the meltdowns we saw in the March primaries, things did not go smoothly by any means."

He said state officials should let everyone vote by mail — which appears to be a non-starter; require anyone who refuses to wear a mask to vote curbside; and allocate resources to counties for poll worker recruitment.

6 p.m. update: More than 37,000 people have cast votes in Travis runoff elections on Tuesday, according to Travis County Clerk Dana DeBeauvoir. That’s more than double the number of Election Day voters in the May 2016 primary runoff — though still a small percentage relative to total registered voters in Travis County. Overall, the county has more than 830,000 registered voters, and when final tallies come in, including early voting and mail-in ballots, fewer than 200,000 votes are likely to have been cast.

DeBeauvoir also told the American-Statesman that two voters who are COVID-positive who sued today under Equal Protection Clause arguments will be allowed to vote — despite a Travis County district judge rejecting their request for an injunction allowing them to vote late. DeBeauvoir said the voters could vote via curbside balloting or through a hospital ballot.

5:30 p.m. update: The Texas Civil Rights Project has filed a lawsuit against the Travis County Clerk on behalf of two voters who had tested positive for COVID-19 but had been unable to cast emergency mail-in ballots.

To vote with an emergency mail-in-ballot, sick voters have to follow a multi-step process, according to the civil rights group, including: obtaining a doctor's note, have it notarized, and again, physically bring it to their county clerk’s office. The last day to apply for voting by mail was July 2, 11 days prior to election day. Since the deadline, 68,000 Texans have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

The lawsuit argues that the current rules violate the Equal Protection Clause of the U.S. Constitution as well as the Texas Constitution.

Linda Harrison, one of the two voters, received confirmation of her positive COVID-19 test on July 5 while Vernon Webb, her husband, received his confirmation on July 9, according to the lawsuit —after the deadline to apply for a vote-by-mail ballot. They originally planned to vote in person on Election Day but had to change their plans after being ordered by medical professionals to quarantine, according to the suit. They then unsuccessfully attempted to use the state’s provisions to request and cast an emergency vote-by-mail ballot as outlined by Texas law, according to the suit.

"It shouldn’t be so dang difficult to practice your democracy. All I should have to show is my lab results if they want proof I have COVID," Linda Elizabeth Harrison, one of the plaintiffs in the case and a pediatric nurse, said in a news release. "I’m 62 years old. We vote in every election there is. It’s my duty to do so. I don't think it should be this hard to vote."

Travis County Clerk Dana DeBeauvoir was not immediately available for comment.

The suit asks that the requirement for a physician’s certificate be deemed unconstitutional and an injunction ordering the Travis County Clerk’s Office to accept and process late mail ballot applications from the plaintiffs.

5 p.m. update: Lines here and there were also beginning to swell ahead of polls’ closing at 7 p.m. The wait at Zilker Elementary was around 30 minutes; the wait at St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church in Central Austin was around 20 minutes. Still at the vast majority of the dozens of polling sites were under 10 minutes. As of 4 p.m., more than 29,000 people have voted in Travis County on Election Day, Travis County Clerk Dana DeBeauvoir reported.

3:20 p.m. update: More than 25,000 people have voted in Travis County as of 3 p.m., Travis County Clerk Dana DeBeauvoir reported.

2 p.m. update: More than 21,000 people have voted in Travis County as of 2 p.m., the Travis County Clerk said.

Three voting locations are reporting wait times longer than 10 minutes.

Shadow Oaks Clubhouse and St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church in Northwest Austin both have 15-minute waits.

The Pflugerville ISD Rock Gym, which is off the intersection of West Pecan Street and 10th Street east of Interstate 35, has a wait of about 40 minutes.

County officials suggest voters near the gym go to Hendrickson High School and nearby Caldwell Elementary school, where wait times are less than 10 minutes.

Noon update: Roughly 12,000 people in Travis County, as of 11:15 a.m., have voted, County Clerk Dana DeBeauvoir said.

"We have’t had any lines," she said. "It’s been a steady stream of voters."

DeBeauvoir expects possibly 80,000 more voters to show up at the polls throughout the day.

Only the Ben Hur Shrine Temple in North Austin was showing a wait time of 10 to 20 minutes and the Pflugerville ISD Rock Gym had a 15 minute wait as of 12:15 p.m. All other voting spots have wait times of 10 minutes or less.

"It’s gone really, really smoothly," DeBeauvoir said.

She said voters have complied with mask requirements and have stayed socially distanced inside polling places.

The county is also in the process of scanning more than 21,000 mail-in ballots. The county had 16,000 ballots on Monday and 5,000 more came in Tuesday morning, DeBeauvoir said.

Normally, about 10 to 12 people are assigned to scan mail-in ballots, but DeBeauvoir said the county had to double that number to deal with the increase in mail-in ballots, which is likely because of the coronavirus pandemic.

During past elections in Travis County, between 1,000 and 2,000 mail-in ballots were requested. But this year, the clerk’s office received 35,000 requests.

DeBeauvoir said that 85% of the mail-in ballots are for people who are 65 years or older.

"If you’re tempted to believe any of the silly stories that by mail is problematic, consider who is submitting their ballot. I don’t think we’ve got a situation where our military and over age 65 voters are fraudulent," she said.

Earlier: Polls are now open until 7 p.m. for primary runoff elections and a special election to replace retiring state Sen. Kirk Watson, D-Austin.

Travis County voters can find a polling place online on the Travis County elections web page, countyclerk.traviscountytx.gov/elections/current-election.

Wait times for polling locations around Travis County can also be found online. You can vote at any voting location in Travis County that has a "Vote Here/Aqui" sign, county officials said.

Make sure to bring a mask with you to vote and be prepared for hot temperatures if you have to wait in a line outside — the day’s high temperature is expected to be around 104 degrees. Austin-Travis County EMS medics suggest wearing a hat, staying in the shade if possible and hydrating.

Polling stations have finger cots, hand sanitizer, plastic shields and social distancing measures in place to help protect against the spread of the coronavirus.

Tuesday’s elections were scheduled for May, but they were pushed back to July by Gov. Greg Abbott’s emergency orders to help mitigate the coronavirus pandemic.

