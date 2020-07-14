Texas health officials on Tuesday reported a record-breaking number of new confirmed coronavirus cases in a single day with 10,745 cases.

The previous record for the most number of newly confirmed cases in the state had been set Saturday with 10,351 cases.

The reported number of new cases had dropped significantly from 8,196 on Sunday to 5,655 on Monday.

Health officials said the current estimate for active COVID-19 cases in Texas is at 129,338. The total estimated number of recoveries is at 142,398, according to officials.

Health officials also said 87 more people had died in Texas from coronavirus-related causes.

A total of 3,322 people have died in the state from the coronavirus to date, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

Harris County has the state’s highest number of deaths with 466 fatalities reported, followed by Dallas County with 457 and Tarrant County with 272.

State health officials on Tuesday said 10,569 people remain hospitalized because of the coronavirus. The number of hospitalizations had surpassed 10,000 for the first time on Friday.

On Monday, Gov. Greg Abbott announced that the U.S. Defense Department will aid the state’s efforts to combat COVID-19 by providing additional medical task force teams.