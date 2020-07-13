The Texas Supreme Court on Monday rejected two appeals that sought to resurrect the state Republican Party’s in-person convention after it was canceled by Houston officials amid a growing coronavirus outbreak.

After losing a separate legal battle in the afternoon, party leaders said GOP officials would meet Monday night to begin the process of moving the 2020 state convention to an online format.

GOP officials had hoped the all-Republican Supreme Court would allow the meeting to take place at the end of this week.

Instead, the court’s 7-1 ruling said the party could not rely on state law or the Texas Constitution to enforce its contract with Houston or Houston First, which operates the city’s convention center.

"The Party argues it has constitutional rights to hold a convention and engage in electoral activities, and that is unquestionably true. But those rights do not allow it to simply commandeer use of the Center," the court said in an unsigned opinion.

"Houston First’s only duty to allow the Party use of the Center for its Convention is under the terms of the parties’ Agreement, not a constitution" or state law, the court determined.

The ruling mirrored legal arguments provided by lawyers for Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, whose input was sought by the court over the weekend.

After party officials rejected pleas to cancel the in-person convention amid a sharp increase in COVID-19 cases in the state’s largest city, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner stepped in Wednesday to cancel the convention center contract, citing a "force majeure" clause that permits cancellation for situations beyond control, including "epidemics in the City of Houston."

The GOP quickly filed a lawsuit and, on Thursday, state District Judge Judge Larry Weiman held a brief preliminary hearing on the lawsuit and declined to order Houston to honor its contract with the party, which appealed to the Supreme Court.

"We believe that Mayor Turner used his control of city-owned property to disenfranchise Republicans and attempt to deny them the opportunity to cast their votes for national delegates and electors in-person in Houston," state GOP Chairman James Dickey said in a statement.

After losing at the Supreme Court, party leaders had hoped Weiman would change his mind during a full hearing on the matter Monday. That didn’t happen, so the State Republican Executive Committee was called to meet Monday night for a vote on moving the convention online, Dickey said.

On Saturday night, the executive committee met for more than three hours to discuss the convention and the legal challenge. Members expressed hope that the Supreme Court would rule in their favor, allowing an in-person convention, and rejected any effort to seek another location for a live event in Montgomery County or elsewhere.

In the meantime, the party’s temporary Rules, Platform, Resolutions and Legislative Priorities committees proceeded with their meetings Monday at the Marriott Marquis, the convention hotel in Houston.

One Supreme Court justice, John Devine, dissented from Monday’s ruling, saying he would "hold the City to its word" and order officials to allow the convention to proceed.

Devine said a plain reading of state election law gave the court the power to enforce the party’s convention contract as "appropriate — but necessary — to preserve the sanctity of contract and our elections."

The party, Devine added, had developed extensive safety protocols for its gathering while Turner, the city’s Democratic mayor, had not shown the same safety concerns while participating in social justice protests weeks earlier.

The court also denied without comment an appeal from Steven Hotze and other conservative leaders who sought to allow an in-person convention.

Jared Woodfill, a Houston lawyer behind the Hotze lawsuit, vowed Monday to continue fighting.

"I’m not giving up until we have explored every legal vehicle available to the delegates. They have worked too hard for too long to be left behind," Woodfill said.

Devine also dissented from the denial of the Hotze petition.

Justice Jeff Boyd, who has previously served as chief of staff and general counsel in the governor’s office, recused himself from the GOP and Hotze appeals.

American-Statesman staff writer Jonathan Tilove contributed to this report.