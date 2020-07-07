Sherman Police are investigating a shooting that left one man injured early Sunday morning.

The Sherman Police Department receive a call regarding a man who arrived at the Texoma Medical Center emergency room with a non life-threatening injury shortly after 5:50 a.m. The victim told police that he was shot in the 1000 of S. Charles Street.

Upon arriving at the scene, police discovered evidence that a shooting had taken place there. Police learned that two men began to have an argument outside in the neighborhood when one pulled a gun and shot the other.

There were no other injuries.

At this time, no arrests have been made in the shooting, but Sherman Police Sgt. Brett Mullen said the case remains under investigation

Michael Hutchins is the local government reporter for the Herald Democrat. He can be reached at mhutchins@heralddemocrat.com.