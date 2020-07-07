MELISSA - Melissa’s water system was deemed to be free of dangerous contaminants and superior for all uses according to its annual Consumer Confidence Report (CCR).

The CCR, commonly called the water quality report, was released last week. The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality requires every water provider in the state to release this information on an annual basis.

Like the vast majority of municipalities in the area, Melissa purchases water from the North Texas Municipal Water District (NTMWD). In addition, the city also harvests water from the Woodbine Aquifer.

Among the contaminants that could be present in water are microbial contaminants, inorganic contaminate, pesticides, organic chemical contaminants and radioactive contaminants.

However, since water travels over the surface of the land or underground, it can dissolve materials and pick up substances on the way to the tap.

Drinking water, and even bottled water for that matter, can be expected to contain at least trace amounts of contaminates. Consistent water testing confirms that these contaminants do not rise above acceptable levels.

There were no violations reported in Melissa over the course of 2019.

The report noted that the city had an estimated water loss of 21.4 percent. Out of this amount, 8.1 percent was unaccounted for and 7.5 percent was the result of reported and repaired leaks.

The remaining 5.8 percent water loss was attributed to Unavoidable Annual Real Loss (UARL). This is an automatic calculation based on system size and the number of connections.

Incidentally, nearly three-quarters of the water consumed in Melissa (71.1 percent) was billed metered water. The remaining 7.5 percent was attributed to flushing/fire department.

A copy of the CCR can be found on the city of Melissa’s website, cityofmelissa.com. Those with questions, are advised to contact Public Works Director Jeff Cartwright.

The report’s cover is also noteworthy. It features an artist rendering of the future Melissa North Elevated Storage Tank, commonly referred to as NEST.

The 2 million gallon-capacity tank is currently under construction. It will one day soar over Throckmorton Road just east of Highway 5.

When completed, city officials believe it will serve the city’s water needs for the foreseeable future.