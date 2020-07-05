Having grown up in Amarillo, moved to central Illinois while in high school and then moved to Austin for college in the late 60’s, I made many friends over the years who I later learned were Republicans. These days, as a lifelong Democrat, it would be so easy to just write off all my Republican friends from the past and present. And yet.

From the first presidential election I participated in (1972) until the most recent election, the United States has had five Republican presidents (for 28 years) and three Democrats (20 years). Usually the United States came out of these times as a reasonable country to call home. While I often disagreed with the policies put forth by the Republicans, I usually understood that their leader was a pretty decent person who had the best interests of the country in mind. Same for the Democrats.

Until 2016 and Donald Trump came along. It is no use to write up all the self-serving lies he has told in the past four years. These have been reported constantly in the press, which he denigrates. Nor is it any use to repeat the many ways he puts his self-interest above that of the country. Everyone who follows what has been going on can see that, but many refuse to acknowledge this. And his ugly rhetoric? What else should I say? So, it would be easy to just write my Republican friends off. And yet.

What I would like to do is invite my Republican friends to hold Trump to the same standards they held Hillary Clinton to four years ago. That is, to decide that the character of the person is not worthy of holding the highest office in the United States. This kind of decision-making has been happening among some well-known Republicans in the past few weeks and months. While those who have begun separating themselves from Trump may not be able to bring themselves to vote for a Democrat, at least they will be willing to not vote for Trump.

I can understand why many Republicans and even some Democrats voted against Hillary Clinton in 2016. I didn’t agree with that thinking, but I could understand it. But for them to continue to support Trump after what he has done the past four years is unforgivable, in my opinion. So, to my friends who voted for him in 2016 and will vote for him again this year, I can’t bring myself to forgive you. I am pleading with you to go a different route in November. Please do not vote for nor support Donald Trump.

Most Americans, regardless of political affiliation, have certain basic expectations of our elected officials. We expect a high degree of honesty. We expect the ability to expound on what is not only good for our country, but also what is good for the world. We expect public discourse that is not racist, elitist, or disparaging of others who are different. And we expect officials who do not view themselves as "above the law". For my part, Trump fails in all these expectations. So, if you must, go ahead and vote for him.

If you do, yes, we can still be friends, but our relationship will be strained. My hope is that you will think long and hard when you vote. Most Americans hold our elected officials to certain standards of decency, integrity, and even altruism. So, I’m just asking that, this time, you put the good of our country above that of a morally corrupt human being.

A retired educator, Wofford has lived in Austin since 1968.