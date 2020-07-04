On July 2, Ellis County Judge Todd Little issued a Proclamation pursuant to Governor Abbott’s amended GA-28 which mandates that any outdoor gathering in excess of 10 people is prohibited unless the county judge approves of the gathering.

"It is the responsibility of Ellis County to come together during these unprecedented times and take precautionary action to protect the health of our community. I have good faith in the Ellis County citizens to exercise wisdom and sound judgment while celebrating their liberties and independence as Texans this Fourth of July weekend," said Ellis County Judge Todd Little.

For the Fourth of July weekend, Ellis County and the Local Health Authority recommend residents practice physical distancing while in public, wear a mask and sanitize to help mitigate the risks of COVID-19 in Ellis County.

Additionally, Ellis County encourages residents to follow safety guidelines provided by the National Safety Council that include: to never allow young children to handle fireworks, anyone handling fireworks should use protective eyewear and to never hold fireworks in your hand. For a full outline of the safety guidelines, visit www.nsc.org .

"With all of this in mind, enjoy your family and friends this Fourth of July weekend as we celebrate our Nation’s ‘Independence’," said Little.