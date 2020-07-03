Friday forecast for Austin: Happy Friday! As we head into the July 4 holiday weekend, let’s declare independence from the heat and stay hydrated, folks.

Austin temperatures could soar to a sizzling high of 99 degrees on Friday, according to the National Weather Service, with nary a cloud in sight to cool things down.

Nighttime skies also should remain mostly clear with evening temperatures staying above a balmy 74 degrees.

The Fourth of July forecast calls for more sunshine and extreme heat with temperatures hitting triple digits: a high of 102 with humidity making it feel more like 106.

But the handful of fireworks shows still happening Saturday night in Central Texas will pop off under mostly clear skies with temperatures staying above a comfortable 75 degrees.

The weather service’s extended forecast includes a largely rain-free week ahead:

Sunday: Sunny and hot with a high near 101. Partly cloudy at night with a low around 76.

Monday: A 20 percent chance of rain but otherwise mostly sunny with a high near 98. At night, partly cloudy with a low around 76.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny with a high near 95. Partly cloudy at night with a low around 76.

Wednesday: Partly sunny with a high near 95. Then partly cloudy at night with a low around 76.