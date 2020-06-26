Friday

Jun 26, 2020 at 12:01 AM


Today


Storytime with Miss Joyce - 10 a.m. (Fridays, through July 31), Howe Community Library Facebook page; facebook.com/howecommunitylilbrary


Sunday


Coffee with Cops - 8 a.m., Rocks Heart of Restoration, 130 N. Waco St., Van Alstyne


Monday


Friendship Bracelet-making class - 10:30 a.m., Van Alstyne Public Library Facebook page, facebook.com/VanAlstynePublicLibrary


Tuesday


Railcar Farmers Market - 4-7 p.m. (every Tuesday through Oct. 13) , Main Street and Cooper, Van Alstyne; facebook.com/events/2631348440312565/


Wednesday


Breakin’ Free with Mickenze - 10 a.m. (Wednesdays, through July 31, for grades 1-4), Howe Community Library Facebook page; facebook.com/howecommunitylilbrary (registration required by calling 903-745-4050)


Virtual story time - 10:30 a.m., Van Alstyne Public Library Facebook page, facebook.com/VanAlstynePublicLibrary


Paper Circuits - 2 p.m. (Wednesdays, though July 31, for grades 5-8), Howe Community Library Facebook page; facebook.com/howecommunitylilbrary (registration required by calling 903-745-4050)


July 3


Storytime with Miss Joyce - 10 a.m. (Fridays, through July 31), Howe Community Library Facebook page; facebook.com/howecommunitylilbrary


July 4


"Celebrate Freedom" - 6 p.m., Van Alstyne High School parking lot, 1722 N. Waco St.; vanalstynechamber.org


July 6


Lego Building - 10:30 a.m. (craft kit available for advance pick up at library), Van Alstyne Public Library Facebook page, facebook.com/VanAlstynePublicLibrary


Van Alstyne Chamber of Commerce Board meeting - 6-7 p.m., Van Alstyne City Hall; 152 N. Main Drive; vanalstynechamber.org


July 7


Railcar Farmers Market - 4-7 p.m. (every Tuesday through Oct. 13) , Main Street and Cooper, Van Alstyne; facebook.com/events/2631348440312565/


July 8


Breakin’ Free with Mickenze - 10 a.m. (Wednesdays, through July 31, for grades 1-4), Howe Community Library Facebook page; facebook.com/howecommunitylilbrary (registration required by calling 903-745-4050)


Virtual story time - 10:30 a.m., Van Alstyne Public Library Facebook page, facebook.com/VanAlstynePublicLibrary


Paper Circuits - 2 p.m. (Wednesdays, though July 31, for grades 5-8), Howe Community Library Facebook page; facebook.com/howecommunitylilbrary (registration required by calling 903-745-4050)


July 10


Storytime with Miss Joyce - 10 a.m. (Fridays, through July 31), Howe Community Library Facebook page; facebook.com/howecommunitylilbrary


July 13


Magic Wand tutorial - 10:30 a..m. (craft kit available for advance pick up at library), Van Alstyne Public Library Facebook page, facebook.com/VanAlstynePublicLibrary


July 14


Railcar Farmers Market - 4-7 p.m. (every Tuesday through Oct. 13) , Main Street and Cooper, Van Alstyne; facebook.com/events/2631348440312565/


Van Alstyne City Council meeting - 6:30 p.m.(second Tuesday monthly), Van Alstyne City Hall, 152 N Main Drive; cityofvanalstyne.us


July 15


Van Alstyne Chamber of Commerce Networking Breakfast - 8 -9 a.m. (open to Chamber members and their guests), Van Alstyne City Hall, 152 N Main Drive; vanalstynechamber.org


Breakin’ Free with Mickenze - 10 a.m. (Wednesdays, through July 31, for grades 1-4), Howe Community Library Facebook page; facebook.com/howecommunitylilbrary (registration required by calling 903-745-4050)


Virtual story time - 10:30 a.m., Van Alstyne Public Library Facebook page, facebook.com/VanAlstynePublicLibrary


Paper Circuits - 2 p.m. (Wednesdays, though July 31, for grades 5-8), Howe Community Library Facebook page; facebook.com/howecommunitylilbrary (registration required by calling 903-745-4050)


July 17


Storytime with Miss Joyce - 10 a.m. (Fridays, through July 31), Howe Community Library Facebook page; facebook.com/howecommunitylilbrary


July 20


Creative Movement - 10:30 a.m., Van Alstyne Public Library Facebook page, facebook.com/VanAlstynePublicLibrary


July 21


Railcar Farmers Market - 4-7 p.m. (every Tuesday through Oct. 13) , Main Street and Cooper, Van Alstyne; facebook.com/events/2631348440312565/


Howe City Council meeting - 6 p.m. (third Tuesday monthly), Howe Community Center, 700 W. Haning St.; cityofhowe.org/council


July 22


Breakin’ Free with Mickenze - 10 a.m. (Wednesdays, through July 31, for grades 1-4), Howe Community Library Facebook page; facebook.com/howecommunitylilbrary (registration required by calling 903-745-4050)


Virtual story time - 10:30 a.m., Van Alstyne Public Library Facebook page, facebook.com/VanAlstynePublicLibrary


Paper Circuits - 2 p.m. (Wednesdays, though July 31, for grades 5-8), Howe Community Library Facebook page; facebook.com/howecommunitylilbrary (registration required by calling 903-745-4050)


July 24


Storytime with Miss Joyce - 10 a.m. (Fridays, through July 31), Howe Community Library Facebook page; facebook.com/howecommunitylilbrary


July 27


Creature Teacher Virtual Show - 10:30 a.m., Van Alstyne Public Library Facebook page, facebook.com/VanAlstynePublicLibrary


July 28


Railcar Farmers Market - 4-7 p.m. (every Tuesday through Oct. 13) , Main Street and Cooper, Van Alstyne; facebook.com/events/2631348440312565/


July 29


Breakin’ Free with Mickenze - 10 a.m. (for grades 1-4), Howe Community Library Facebook page; facebook.com/howecommunitylilbrary (registration required by calling 903-745-4050)


Virtual story time - 10:30 a.m., Van Alstyne Public Library Facebook page, facebook.com/VanAlstynePublicLibrary


Paper Circuits - 2 p.m. (for grades 5-8), Howe Community Library Facebook page; facebook.com/howecommunitylilbrary (registration required by calling 903-745-4050)


July 31


Storytime with Miss Joyce - 10 a.m., Howe Community Library Facebook page; facebook.com/howecommunitylilbrary


Aug. 4


Railcar Farmers Market - 4-7 p.m. (every Tuesday through Oct. 13) , Main Street and Cooper, Van Alstyne; facebook.com/events/2631348440312565/


