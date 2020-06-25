As cases of coronavirus increase in the Central Texas region and across the state, the public can keep track of key data from health officials through numerous interactive dashboards.

These dashboards offer the latest data on case counts, hospitalizations, deaths, demographics and recoveries, though they may vary in detail between reporting agencies.

The Texas Department of Health and Human Safety created a state-wide dashboard of coronavirus infections.

Another dashboard displays information on testing numbers, including the rate of positive tests, and the current calculated hospital capacity.

In Central Texas, the Travis County area has two public coronavirus dashboards. One offers data on cases, hospitalizations and even ZIP codes most affected. (View a mobile version here)

The second dashboard shows uses hospitalization data to determine the current stage of risk in the Austin area. (View a mobile version here)

Other Central Texas counties have created their own dashboards for tracking coronavirus cases, including:

Williamson County (Mobile version here)

Hays County

and Bastrop County.

Each county updates its dashboards at different times of the day, so check back often to see the newest numbers.