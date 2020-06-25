Alice Independent School District is a buzz with construction this summer. The district has a series of construction projects currently underway at several different campuses.

Some of the work is being funded by a $20.7 million bond passed by voters in 2019. The bond passage means Alice ISD is expanding and consolidating several campuses.

At Saenz Elementary, a new wing is being built on the west side of the campus.

Crews are also building a new wing on the westside of the Noonan Elementary campus. At Schallert Elementary, a wing is being constructed on the northside of the school.

Each of the new elementary additions include classrooms, a gymnasium, a security entrance and a parking lot.

At Dubose Intermediate School, construction is underway on a new wing. The construction at Dubose includes new classrooms and a playground.

Work is also underway at William Adams Middle School. The new wing at WAMS will include new classrooms. The new wing will allow WAMS to hold students in sixth through the eighth grade when the district consolidates schools.

Alice High School has several projects around the campus. Work at Alice HS includes a new roof, parking lot improvements and a new agriculture building. Construction is underway on the new multipurpose facility and work will soon begin on resurfacing Alice HS' tennis courts and building a softball locker room.