Friday forecast for Austin: Happy Juneteenth, Central Texas! The day will be overcast with rain chances and hot temperatures, the National Weather Service said.

Skies will be mostly cloudy during the day with a 30% chance of rain, mostly between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., forecasters said.

Temperatures will peak at a high near 91 degrees.

South-southeast winds blowing 5 to 15 mph throughout the day will last into the evening and may have gusts as high as 20 mph, the weather service said.

Rain chances will decrease to 10% at night and dissipate by 7 p.m., forecasters said.

Nighttime skies will be mostly cloudy as temperatures cool off to a low around 74 degrees.

Here’s a look at the rest of the weekend, according to the weather service’s extended forecast:

Saturday: Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 92 and a heat index as high as 105. Mostly cloudy at night with a low around 74.

Sunday: Mostly sunny with a 20% chance of rain a high near 93. South winds blowing 5 to 10 mph through the night could have 20 mph gusts. Partly cloudy at night with a low around 74.

Monday: Partly sunny with a high near 94. South winds blowing 5 to 10 mph could have 20 mph gusts. Partly cloudy at night with a low around 74. South-southeast winds blowing 5 to 10 mph could have 20 mph gusts.

Tuesday: Partly sunny with a 20% chance of rain and a high near 93. Mostly cloudy at night with a 20% chance of rain and a low around 74.

Wednesday: Partly sunny with a 40% chance of rain and a high near 91. Mostly cloudy at night with a 30% chance of rain and a low around 71.

Thursday: Partly sunny with a 30% chance of rain and a high near 90.