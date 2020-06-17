Bastrop County on Tuesday reported 25 new cases of COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the coronavirus, bringing its total to 307.

Two new cases were reported in Bastrop and in Smithville, three new cases were reported in Elgin and 18 in unincorporated areas. The new cases represent a 9% increase from Friday when the county reported having 282 cases.

As of Friday, 118 people have recovered from the virus and four deaths have been linked to COVID-19.

Since officials began tracking the coronavirus, nine known cases have been reported in Bastrop, 10 in Smithville, 90 in Elgin and 191 in unincorporated areas, according to county data.

Bastrop County cases by ZIP code:

‒ 78602 (city) — 11

‒ 78602 (unincorporated) — 37

‒ 78612 (unincorporated) — 47

‒ 78616 (unincorporated) — 13

‒ 78617 (unincorporated) — 26

‒ 78621 (city) — 93

‒ 78621 (unincorporated) — 47

‒ 78650 (unincorporated) — 3

‒ 78653 (unincorporated) — 0

‒ 78659 (unincorporated) — 8

‒ 78662 (unincorporated) — 1

‒ 78941 (unincorporated) — 0

‒ 78942 (unincorporated) — 0

‒ 78945 (unincorporated) — 0

‒ 78953 (unincorporated) — 0

‒ 78957 (city) — 12

‒ 78957 (unincorporated) — 9

‒ 78959 (unincorporated) — 0