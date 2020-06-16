By Bill Spinks

wspinks@waxahachietx.com

Wendy Dansby has settled in as the new principal of Faith Family Academy’s Waxahachie campus and is already looking forward to classes resuming in August.

Dansby previously served as assistant principal of the Secondary School at Faith Family’s Oak Cliff campus. She was named principal of the Waxahachie campus in February and transitioned over to her new duties just when schools closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s been interesting, but it’s been a lot of time to prep for the new school year,” Dansby said.

Dansby said classes at the K-8 charter school will resume on Aug. 3, and the school is planning a summer camp July 6-24. She said she is looking forward to growing the campus and making connections with the Waxahachie community.

Dansby brings more than 20 years of experience in education, including 12 years as an administrator, to her new role. She earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from California State University, Fresno and a Master of Education from Dallas Baptist University.

Prior to joining Faith Family, Dansby was an elementary principal and director for seven years at Newman International Academy in Arlington, and also taught at Life School’s Red Oak campus for eight years before that.

“All of my career in education in Texas has been in charter schools,” she said. “When we came to Texas, I got a job at Life School and it just kind of went from there. It’s just where God has put me.”

Dansby is also the author of a Christian book, “Keep Your Seatbelt On Before This Ride Comes to a Stop!: A Guide for Parents of Prodigals.” She said the book was written to help parents through difficult times with their kids, based on her own experience.

She and her husband, Greg, are pastors of International Revival Center in Red Oak. The Dansbys have two children, Courtney and Austin.

Living in Red Oak, Dansby is looking forward to being an educator in Ellis County once again.

“This is kind of like coming back home for me,” she said. “Spending eight years here, going to Arlington, and then coming to Faith Family was kind of like coming back home to the area, so it’s been nice.”