Monday
Amarillo Potter Events Venue District Board of Directors:
8:30 a.m.
The video meeting is hosted through Zoom. The conference bridge number for Zoom is:
1-346-248-7799
When prompted for the meeting ID enter:
9853 462 0772#
Consideration of request to participate in the Event Trust Fund by the United States Team Penning Association Finals (USTPA); consideration of Economic Impact Research proposal; consider update on request to participate in the Event Trust Fund by the West Texas Cutting Horse Association; and consider an update on Economic Impact Research proposal.
Amarillo Economic Development Corporation:
11 a.m.
The video meeting is hosted through Zoom.
The conference bridge number for zoom is:
1-346-248-7799
When prompted for meeting ID enter: 8463 583 1606#
Executive Session:
a. Deliberation regarding economic development negotiations in accordance with the Texas Open Meetings Act, Section 551.087: Discussion regarding commercial or financial information received from a business prospect and/or to deliberate the offer of a financial or other incentive to a business prospect: Project # 19-07-02 (Manufacturing)Project # 20-03-02 (Manufacturing)Project # 20-04-02 (Information)Project # 20-04-03 (Manufacturing)Project # 20-05-03 (Information)
b. Deliberate the purchase or sale of real property in accordance with the Texas Open Meetings Act, Section 551.072: Purchase of real property located in the northwest quadrant of the city of Amarillo
c. Discuss the appointment, employment, evaluation, reassignment, duties, and qualifications of a public officer or employee, in accordance with the Texas Open Meetings Act, Section 551.074
Discuss duties and responsibilities of an AEDC employee; discuss, consider and take appropriate action on Project # 19-05-03; and staff financial and operational updates
Library Advisory Board:
4 p.m.
The video meeting is hosted through Zoom.
To view the meeting via video, the following link is provided:
https://amarillo.zoom.us/j/96360698058
Meeting ID: 96360698058
Password: None
To listen to the meeting or to participate via audio only, the following phone number is provided:
Telephone 1-346-248-7799
Meeting ID: 96360698058#
Password: None
Discuss and consider amendments to or repeal of the bylaws; discuss and consider a statement of support related to the Black Lives Matter resource page on Amarillo Public Library’s website; presentation and discussion by the Director of Library Services on current departmental issues and activities:
A. Friends of the Library
B. COVID-19 operations update
C. Programming and events at all APL locations
D. AMARILLO READS in the Summer – Melody Boren
Tuesday
Amarillo City Council:
1 p.m.
The video meeting is hosted through Zoom.
The meeting is broadcast on the city's website at www.amarillo.gov.
The conference bridge number for zoom is:
Telephone 408-638-0968.
When prompted for meeting ID enter:
330267295#
Coronavirus update; Coronavirus relief funding (support for businesses); final report Asset Management Plan and Parks Master Plan update; discussion on possible expansion of the current East Gateway TIRZ #2 boundary; and monthly budget update.
Wednesday
Amarillo Fireman's Relief and Retirement Fund Board of Trustees:
10 a.m.
The video meeting is hosted through Zoom.
The conference bridge number for Zoom is telephone:
1 (346) 248-7799
When prompted for meeting ID enter: 9180906 0697
Presentation of investment report by Luther King Capital Management; consider termination of widow’s benefit for Beth A. Serratt; and consider attendance at TEXPERS annual conference.
Amarillo Local Government Corporation:
11:30 a.m.
The meeting is hosted through Zoom and the telephone number/s to participate via telephone are:
1-346-248-7799
1-669-900-6833
When prompted for the meeting ID enter: 966 6299 6584
To view the meeting via video, the following link is provided:https://amarillo.zoom.us/j/96662996584?pwd=aGlnWE15cWlJcXhBUG1XdVFkZTFldz09Meeting ID: 966 6299 6584Password: 144689
Project updates: Parking garage and retail space, Hodgetown, Embassy Suites; Update on Hodgetown from Amarillo Sod Poodles General Manager or staff; and presentation and discussion of the FY 2020-21 Local Government Corporation annual budget.
Thursday
Amarillo Metropolitan Planning Organization Policy Committee:
8:30 a.m.
The meeting is hosted through Zoom and the telephone number/s to participate via telephone are:
1-346-248-7799
1-669-900-6833
When prompted for the meeting ID enter: 92919146325#To view the meeting via video, the following link is provided:
https://amarillo.zoom.us/j/92919146325?pwd=SERXMm9FNW1RMHhLbzVCZ3V5T2ZiQT09Meeting ID: 929 1914 6325Password: 647125
Discuss and consider revision to 2020-2045 MTP and discuss and consider 2021-2024 Draft TIP.
East Gateway Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone #2 Board of Directors:
Noon
The meeting is hosted through Zoom and the telephone number/s to participate via telephone are:
1-346-248-7799
1-669-900-6833
When prompted for the meeting ID enter: 936 7607 7247
To view the meeting via video, the following link is provided:
https://amarillo.zoom.us/j/93676077247?pwd=cTRlVG81c0s2aUZHU253QmEyYmY4Zz09Meeting ID: 936 7607 7247Password: 284757
Presentation and discussion of the FY 2020-21 Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone #2 annual budget; discuss and consider acceptance of final Phase 1 Market Validation Study prepared by Brailsford & Dunlavey, Inc; update and discussion on expanding the current boundary of TIRZ #2; and update and discussion related to projects taking place in TIRZ #2.
Board of Review for Landmarks, Historic Districts and Downtown Design:
5:30 p.m.
The meeting is hosted through Zoom and the telephone number/s to participate via telephone are:
1-346-248-7799
1-669-900-6833
When prompted for meeting ID enter:
91211909137#
To view the meeting via video, the following link is provided:
https://amarillo.zoom.us/j/91211909137?pwd=MzJtRlY5WkVKajhuZEpSaGRnU2lJQT09Meeting ID: 912 1190 9137Password: 779742
Presentation and discussion of the downtown Wayfinding project; and presentation and discussion on the warehouse district and its potential eligibility for the National Register of Historic Places.