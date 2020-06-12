By Bill Spinks

wspinks@waxahachietx.com

Road maintenance items will make up a large part of the agenda at Tuesday’s bi-weekly meeting of the Ellis County Commissioners’ Court.

The court will consider a 13-month lease agreement with BancorpSouth for a 2021 Mack Granite dump truck for Road and Bridge Precinct 2 in the amount of $136,924. The lease will have a buyback option at the end from East Texas Mack.

Commissioners will also consider advertising for bids for concrete replacement for road and drainage improvements across all four precincts, and also will consider authorizing purchase of proprietary soil stabilizer and services from New Earthlok LLC.

The court will also consider plats for five separate properties, none larger than about 10½ acres; an interlocal agreement with the city of Parker; and advertising for bids for professional audit services.

Also on the agenda are approving the “consent to assign” on an agreement with Ellis County SPCA to provide animal sheltering services; discussion and possible action on Ellis County tax appraisal assessments; and discussion and possible action on opening the Tax Collector’s office.

The meeting will begin at 2 p.m. inside the Ellis County Historic Courthouse’s Commissioners Courtroom on the second floor. Visitors will be asked to keep at least six feet apart from other members of the public and Ellis County staff.