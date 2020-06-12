By Bill Spinks

wspinks@waxahachietx.com

The oft-delayed matter of a new special-use permit for the Oak Cliff Metals recycling facility at 500 Brown Industrial Road will once again be on the agenda at a landmark Monday night meeting of the Waxahachie City Council.

For the first time since COVID-19 restrictions were put in place at the beginning of the pandemic, the regular semi-monthly meeting will be open to the public, and all council members will be present together in the Council Chambers.

The recycling plant item has been continued twice by the council while the city Planning & Zoning Commission worked on details. The recycling facility has been the scene of a number of large fires over the years, most recently last December. The SUP before the council will allow Oak Cliff Metals to stay in business, but forbids any machinery that might create flammable materials.

Phase II of the College Street drainage improvement project will also be before council members, as they will consider an agreement for professional engineering design services with Freese and Nichols, Inc. and will also consider reimbursing the city’s general fund with proceeds from future debt.

The council will hold a public hearing on a request for a detailed site plan review for the proposed Dove Hollow subdivision adjacent to and south of Grove Creek Road. The body will also consider a zoning change for the property.

On the consent agenda are an application for a seasonal vendor permit at Lake Waxahachie; supplemental appropriations of three impact fee funds associated with the five-year impact fee update; a one-year contract extension with Evoqua Water Technologies and a bid award to Brenntag Southwest and Chameleon Industries for various chemicals; and amending a Chapter 380 Agreement with Crepe Myrtle Enterprises and Showbiz Cinemas.

Monday night’s meeting will begin at 7 p.m. inside the Council Chambers at City Hall, 401 S. Rogers St.

The council will meet beforehand at 5:30 p.m. in the Council Conference Room for a discussion of the preliminary budget outlook for fiscal year 2020-2021, followed by a briefing session at 6 p.m. to discuss items for the 7 p.m. regular meeting.