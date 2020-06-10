Grayson County commissioners unanimously approved the proposed route for the FM 121 Spur or Grayson Parkway Tuesday. The route will eventually become the access road to the Dallas North Tollway.

This is the same route that the court approved in October of 2019.

Grayson County Judge Bill Magers said the two-lane county road, which will run from the Denton-Collin County Line to FM 121, will serve as an access road in Grayson County for years before it will be called on to be used by the Tollway.

The resolution much like the one approved this week that was approved back in October of 2019 cleared the way for the Texas Department of Transportation to give the project an official number and effectively moved the project closer to construction.

The future extension of the toll road, and the work to prepare for its coming, has been a distant project for Grayson County leaders dating back nearly a decade. Through that time, the route of both the toll road and the roads servicing it were debated with both Collin and Denton counties wanting the majority of the route within their bounds. Now that a route is set, the southern portion of the service road is expected to reach Grayson County by 2022, Magers has said in the past.

The two-lane road has been fully funded through a combination of funds from TxDOT and the Sherman-Denison Metropolitan Planning Organization. The two groups will split the $8 million price for the service road with the MPO slated to spend $4 million.

Magers said the project will serve as another connector to the south well before the road is used as a service road for the larger toll road. While there are several feeder roads that travel south, Magers said many suffer from congestion.

Commissioners said once again that they are continuing the disaster declaration the county has been operating under since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic so that the county can continue to access state and federal money available to help offset some of the additional costs the county has experienced during the crisis. Only Commissioner James voted against the measure as she has for the past several weeks. When asked about her vote in the past, she said she no longer considers the COVID-19 situation a crisis in the county.

