The Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) has reported 20 additional confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 and 4 recoveries in Ellis County.

This increases the countywide total to 444 cases of COVID-19, including 335 recoveries.

In a news release, Ellis County Judge Todd Little stated, “It is with a heavy heart that we report two of the newly reported DSHS cases have passed away due to COVID-19, bringing the total to (18) COVID-19 related deaths in Ellis County. These two patients include an 85 year-old female and 88 year-old female of Pleasant Manor Healthcare & Rehabilitation. The Ellis County Office of Emergency Management continues to work with local jurisdictions to mitigate risks and prevent further spread of COVID-19. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the families during this difficult time. COVID-19 still exists in Ellis County, together we should honor every loss of life by doing our part in taking precautionary measures to protect the vulnerable in our community.”

DSHS has reported 7,019 tests administered in Ellis County. Updates can be found on their website at https://www.dshs.texas.gov/coronavirus/additionaldata/ .

COVID-19 in Ellis County:

Ennis-

• 16 year-old male and 20 year-old male of the same residence

Glenn heights-

• 33 year-old male

Red oak-

• 27 year-old male

Waxahachie-

• 21 year-old male

• 23 year-old female

• 46 year-old female

• 46 year-old female

• 59 year-old male of Pleasant Manor Healthcare & Rehabilitation

• 61 year-old male of Pleasant Manor Healthcare & Rehabilitation

• 66 year-old female of Pleasant Manor Healthcare & Rehabilitation

• 79 year-old female of Pleasant Manor Healthcare & Rehabilitation

• 80 year-old male of Pleasant Manor Healthcare & Rehabilitation

• 84 year-old male of Pleasant Manor Healthcare & Rehabilitation

• 85 year-old female of Pleasant Manor Healthcare & Rehabilitation

• 85 year-old female of Pleasant Manor Healthcare & Rehabilitation (resident has passed away)

• 88 year-old female of Pleasant Manor Healthcare & Rehabilitation (resident has passed away)

• 91 year-old female of Pleasant Manor Healthcare & Rehabilitation

• 94 year-old female of Pleasant Manor Healthcare & Rehabilitation

• 99 year-old female of Pleasant Manor Healthcare & Rehabilitation