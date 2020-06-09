Community members will be holding another peaceful protest in Waxahachie at 6:30 p.m., June 11, in front of the courthouse.

The President of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) in Waxahachie, Betty Coleman says she is in support of this march.

“We can all support one another. It’s just awesome the inspiration that you’re seeing throughout our world,” Coleman said. “Everybody is hurting and we are in a time where we need to be healing. So let us come together and work together to heal together and let us be mindful and always understanding of another person.”

Coleman shared a bit of her thoughts on police brutality.

“I could be black as the color black. If I have done wrong, committed crimes, I need to go to jail for it, but I don’t need to be killed for it because we said our Police Department is to protect and serve,” Coleman said. “So yeah we have men standing in the blue, women standing in the blue and they put their lives at risk everyday and I’m thankful. I’m grateful for that. I need protection, but you have to remember what you’re here for.”

Coleman says she hopes this peaceful protest can bring unity.

“My heart is to see a better community. I have a brother that was the victim of a lynching, back in 1977,” Coleman shared.

Coleman has been President of the organization for over 20 years. She is in support of the protest but wants the community to know that the protest is not being hosted by the NAACP.

“This is not from the NAACP. As far as the NAACP, I am very passionate about that because it has been in effective organization in helping racial change but we have to be mindful, we don’t want to have a protest that erupts violently and we color the name of the NAACP because that’s not what the NAACP is about,” Coleman exclaimed.

For additional information, contact Coleman at (972) 937-2077 or through email, squarebj@swbell.net .