Runnels County Jail records reflect that 9 individuals were arrested between 06/01/20 and 06/07/20 by area law enforcement agencies.

∙ Cary L. Hubbard, 52, RCSO, improper sexual activity w/person in custody or under supervision three times; bond $30,000.

∙ Alexander G. Harrison, 30, RCSO, improper sexual activity w/person in custody or under supervision; bond $10,000.

∙ Jonathan A. Horton, 29, WP, DWLI w/previous conviction; bond $500 PR.

∙ Douglas Martinez, 28, RCSO, manufacture/delivery controlled substance; bond $20,000.

∙ Nicole A. Galindo, 33, RCSO, manufacture/delivery controlled substance; bond $20,000.

∙ Johnny L. Yarbrough, 47, RCSO, sex offender duty to register life/annual; bond $20,000.

∙ Michael C. Luna, 31, BPD, evading arrest, resisting arrest, possession drug paraphernalia, public intoxication; bond $9,000.

∙ Christopher S. Roman, 39, manufacture/delivery controlled substance, cocaine, methamphetamine; bond $30,000.

∙ Teresita Moreno, 50, DWI first; bond $1,000.