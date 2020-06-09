Special to the Daily Light

Faith Family Academy will begin its summer meal program early because of the coronavirus crisis, according to a news release from the academy.

From July 6-24, Faith Family will serve breakfast and lunch free to all children younger than 19 at no cost to the child. The summer feeding program is part of the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s summer nutrition program administered in the Lone Star State by the Texas Department of Agriculture.

Because many area schools suspended their academic year early, many children were left without nutritious meals.

“Faith Family wants to provide good nutrition year-round so children may learn, grow and succeed in life,” said Greg Mozley, child nutrition director at Faith Family Academy.

Meals will be served in the campus cafeterias at 701 Ovilla Road, Waxahachie.

Faith Family is one of several nonprofit organizations to partner with TDA where more than 50% of children are eligible for free or reduced-price meals in the National School Lunch Program. Eligible sponsoring organizations include schools, faith-based groups, nonprofit summer camps, government agencies and other tax-exempt organizations. All meal sites must be sponsored by an organization that has a contract with TDA.

Families may use the following three tools to find a meal site anywhere in the state:

• Call 2-1-1 to speak to a live operator.

• Visit www.SummerFood.org for an interactive site locator map

• Text FOODTX to 877-877

For more information, contact Greg Mozley at (214) 837-6797 or gmozley@faithfamilyacademy.org.