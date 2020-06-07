The Amarillo Police Department currently staffs 348 officers. About 82 percent or 285 of those officers are white, 16 percent or 56 are Hispanic and 2 percent or seven are African-American, according to the department's Professional Standards Unit. Additionally, the department is staffed with 90 percent men and 10 percent of APD's officers are women.

Noting the police force needs to be representative of the community, newly-appointed Police Chief Martin Birkenfeld said the department wants to examine how it can improve diversity via recruitment initiatives. Birkenfeld has listed department recruitment among his "first-year game plan" objectives.

The United States Census Bureau estimated Amarillo’s population to be 199,371, as of July 1, 2019, noting a population breakdown by race and Hispanic origin of White - 54.8 percent, Hispanic or Latino - 32.3 percent, Black or African-American - 6.6 percent, Asian - 4.0 percent, Two or more races - 3.6 percent, American Indian and Alaska native - 0.5 percent and Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander - 0.1 percent.

"We've reached out to different community events, job fairs and college classes," Birkenfeld, who ascended to the department's top spot last month, said. "I'm not sure that we're reaching far enough and I won't know until I get a good look at our recruitment process. That's one of my first projects. In fact, probably the highest priority we have now is the recruitment process. It's hard to dig into details right at the moment, because I haven't gotten a good grasp of what this would look like. But I guarantee we're going to look deep into our community, making sure we market the department and the city in a way that people understand this is a calling and it may be in their heart to do that."

Representation is needed from all corners of the community in order for the police department to be effective, said Birkenfeld.

"That's all about building trust," he said. "It adds so much richness to our culture if we have a diverse workforce - and that's my goal, to increase the diversity significantly. I think we can do a lot better."

Birkenfeld served as one of the speakers during the Amarillo Branch NAACP's recent Community Rally, Voter Registration and Census Drive at Bones Hooks Park.

"We have a strong base of support in our police department," he shared with those in attendance. "We constantly get letters and phone calls of appreciation and that means a lot - but it's okay when we hear criticism, too. We expect that, accept that and will make changes as need, but one thing that's most important to me is that we have your trust. Our police officers are here to earn your trust and do a good job. They live here, too, and want to make our community better. It's my pledge that I'm going to make sure we do that and want to make sure our police officers have the right heart for this job. We have a history of good servants in our police department.“