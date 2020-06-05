By Bill Spinks

The Waxahachie Police Department is looking for help in identifying a suspect in a sexual assault that occurred last Friday morning, May 29, in the Getzendaner Memorial Park/Hiking Trail area.

“This investigation is still active and ongoing,” the department said in a Facebook post. “We have gotten several good leads and are continuing to look into all tips we have received as we make progress on this case. Individuals with any information are still asked to call 469-309-4435.”

The description of the suspect is as follows: black, male, early 20s who is shorter than 5 feet, 5 inches and was wearing a red shirt with black pants. This person possibly fled toward Interstate 35E from the hiking trail.

If anyone saw a male meeting this description between the hours of 10:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. last Friday in that area, please contact Det. E. Glidewell at 469-309-4435.