By Bill Spinks

wspinks@waxahachietx.com

The Ovilla Christian School Eagles are entering a new era this fall with a new head football coach and athletic director, as well as a return to full membership in the Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools.

Joshua Johnson, formerly the head football coach at Prairie Lea High School south of Austin, joined the Eagles last month and added the jobs of AD and secondary principal to his duties.

“I am excited to work with this group of kids,” Johnson said. “I have heard great things about their work ethic and willingness to improve daily. Number-wise we have a large freshman class coming up and talent-wise this should be a good group that gives us some depth in several positions.”

Johnson will also be head boys’ basketball coach at the school.

Johnson is familiar with Ellis County, as he is a Southwestern Assemblies of God University graduate who played football for the Lions from 2003-2006. Johnson still holds the SAGU school record for career receptions, with 194.

The Fort Worth native is also a former AD at Wichita Christian School in Wichita Falls and has college and high school coaching experience at schools in Texas and New Mexico.

Johnson replaces BJ Pryor, who stepped down after eight seasons as head football coach at OCS. Pryor was Ellis County’s second-longest active head football coach at his school in terms of consecutive years, and the third-longest in overall years.

Johnson is the county’s third new gridiron hire this offseason, joining Red Oak’s Michael Quintero and Life Waxahachie’s Micah Stanley — each of whom was promoted from staff.

The Eagles will open the 2020 season on Friday, Sept. 4, with a home contest against Waco Christian. They will travel to Dallas Fairhill on Sept. 11 and to Waco Holy Trinity on Sept. 18 before beginning district play on Sept. 25 at home against Waco Live Oak Classical.

After competing as an independent the last two seasons, the Eagles will join six-man TAPPS Division I/II District 3 this fall. All members of this district are classified as Division II except Kennedale Fellowship, which will enter the Division I playoffs in November.

The district schedule is favorable from a travel perspective this year, as OCS will not have to visit the district’s farthest teams in Waco and Longview. However, that will change in 2021 as the game sites will be flipped.

A quirk in the schedule has the Eagles playing four district games in a row on the road from Oct. 2 to Oct. 23 at Kennedale Fellowship, Plano Coram Deo, McKinney Cornerstone and Rockwall Heritage. But OCS will wrap up the regular season with back-to-back home games against Waco Vanguard on Oct. 30 and Longview Trinity on Nov. 6.

Last fall with a young roster consisting of only three seniors, OCS finished 3-8, stringing together three wins in a row in midseason. The Eagles last competed in TAPPS football in 2017, qualifying for the six-man Division I playoffs.