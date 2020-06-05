



For the fifth year, Bricks 4 Kidz will be offering its STEM summer camp in Ellis County starting Monday June 8.

The cost of this camp is $35 for each day, or $175 total. Campers are to be 6-12 years old.

Each camper will receive a Bricks 4 Kidz t-shirt, a LEGO mini figure from their mini figure factory, a lanyard with a B4K brick tag and a Perler creation each day.

The camp will be at the following places:

Ennis – St. Thomas Episcopal ChurchMaypearl – First Baptist ChurchMidlothian – MIdlothian Bible ChurchRed Oak – First United Methodist ChurchWaxahachie – First Baptist ChurchWaxahachie – Freedom Fellowship International

Each camp is three hours long, in the morning or the afternoon, from Monday through Friday.

According to its website, “Your child will rotate between four stations at our camps: technic build, 3D figure build, mosaic build, and Perler™! Each station will be at least 6 feet apart from another one. Bricks 4 Kidz teaches Science, Technology, Engineering, Math (STEM) in a fun way!”

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the camp is only allowing four children to attend each camp. Children are asked to wear a face mask to the camp.

The LEGO bricks and Kindles will also be disinfected before each camp.

Additionally, Bricks 4 Kidz is also offering a virtual camp for ages 6-14.

For additional information, visit https://www.bricks4kidz.com/texas-elliscounty/program-events/camps/ .