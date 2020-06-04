The Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) has reported seven additional confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 and four recoveries in Ellis County.

This increases the countywide total to 366 cases of COVID-19, including 312 recoveries.

These additional cases of COVID-19 include:

Ennis-

● 69 year-old male resident of Ennis Care

Waxahachie-

● 68 year-old female resident of Pleasant Manor

● 75 year-old female resident of Pleasant Manor

● 77 year-old female resident of Pleasant Manor

● 86 year-old female resident of Pleasant Manor

● 89 year-old female resident of Pleasant Manor

● 92 year-old male resident of Pleasant Manor

In Ellis County, the DSHS has reported 5,695 tests administered. Updates can be found on their website at https://www.dshs.texas.gov/coronavirus/additionaldata/ .