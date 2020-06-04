Daily Light report

Thursday

Jun 4, 2020 at 10:21 PM


The Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) has reported seven additional confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 and four recoveries in Ellis County.


This increases the countywide total to 366 cases of COVID-19, including 312 recoveries.


These additional cases of COVID-19 include:


Ennis-


● 69 year-old male resident of Ennis Care


Waxahachie-


● 68 year-old female resident of Pleasant Manor


● 75 year-old female resident of Pleasant Manor


● 77 year-old female resident of Pleasant Manor


● 86 year-old female resident of Pleasant Manor


● 89 year-old female resident of Pleasant Manor


● 92 year-old male resident of Pleasant Manor


In Ellis County, the DSHS has reported 5,695 tests administered. Updates can be found on their website at https://www.dshs.texas.gov/coronavirus/additionaldata/ .