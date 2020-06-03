The Ellis County Local Health Authority has been notified of seven additional confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 and four recoveries.

The countywide total has increased to 359 cases of COVID-19, including 308 recoveries.

These additional cases of COVID-19 include:

Ennis-

● 77 year-old male and 82 year-old female of the same residence

Glenn Heights-

● 30 year-old male

Waxahachie-

● 20 year-old female

● 32 year-old male

● 38 year-old male

● 39 year-old female

DSHS has reported 5,603 tests administered in Ellis County. Updates can be found on their website at https://www.dshs.texas.gov/coronavirus/additionaldata/ .