Daily Light report

Wednesday

Jun 3, 2020 at 5:12 PM


The Ellis County Local Health Authority has been notified of seven additional confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 and four recoveries.


The countywide total has increased to 359 cases of COVID-19, including 308 recoveries.


These additional cases of COVID-19 include:


Ennis-


● 77 year-old male and 82 year-old female of the same residence


Glenn Heights-


● 30 year-old male


Waxahachie-


● 20 year-old female


● 32 year-old male


● 38 year-old male


● 39 year-old female


DSHS has reported 5,603 tests administered in Ellis County. Updates can be found on their website at https://www.dshs.texas.gov/coronavirus/additionaldata/ .