By Bill Spinks

wspinks@waxahachietx.com

The Red Oak Hawks will open the 2020 football season with a showdown between two Ellis County teams that made deep runs in last year’s playoffs, the school announced this past week.

The Hawks, who finished 11-2, won a district championship and reached the Class 5A Division II region semifinals in 2019, will travel to Ennis’ Lion Memorial Stadium for the 2020 lid-lifter on Friday, Aug. 28. Ennis made it to the state quarterfinals last December, losing an overtime thriller to eventual 5A D-II state champion Aledo.

The game will also be the head coaching debut for Michael Quintero, who was promoted from assistant after former head coach Chris Ross left in February after two seasons to take the head coaching job at Lucas Lovejoy.

Red Oak will also play at Sachse on Sept. 4 and will hold its home debut on Sept. 11 at Billy Goodloe Stadium against Fort Worth Nolan Catholic.

Because of enrollment growth, the Hawks will compete in Class 5A Division I for the first time and will be joined by former district rival Midlothian in the new District 4-5A (Division I).

Following a district-wide bye, the Hawks will open district play at Mansfield Legacy on Sept. 25, then will host Richland and travel to Colleyville Heritage and Midlothian in successive weeks.

Two of the Hawks’ final three games will be at home, with Red Oak hosting Mansfield Summit, traveling to Birdville, and entertaining Burleson Centennial in the regular-season finale Nov. 6.

All games are scheduled for 7 p.m. kickoffs except for the Ennis game and the finale against Centennial, both of which will start at 7:30 p.m.

Red Oak Hawks

2020 Football Schedule

Friday, Aug. 28: Red Oak at Ennis

Friday, Sept. 4: Red Oak at Sachse

Friday, Sept. 11: FW Nolan Catholic at Red Oak

Friday, Sept. 18: (Red Oak bye)

Friday, Sept. 25: Red Oak at Mans. Legacy*

Friday, Oct. 2: Richland at Red Oak*

Friday, Oct. 9: Red Oak at Coll. Heritage*

Friday, Oct. 16: Red Oak at Midlothian*

Friday, Oct. 23: Mans. Summit at Red Oak*

Friday, Oct. 30: Red Oak at Birdville*

Friday, Nov. 6: Burl. Centennial at Red Oak*