Daily Light report

Monday

Jun 1, 2020 at 10:53 PM


On May 31, the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) reported eight additional confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 and five recoveries, in Ellis County.


This increases the countywide total to 343 cases of COVID-19, including 290 recoveries.


These additional cases of COVID-19 include:


Ennis-


21 year-old female


26 year-old male


Ferris-


20 year-old male


Glenn Heights-


55 year-old female


Red Oak-


33 year-old male, 9 year-old female, and 3 year-old female (of the same residence)


Waxahachie-


25 year-old female


On May 31, DSHS reported 5,131 tests administered in Ellis County. Updates can be found on their website at https://www.dshs.texas.gov/coronavirus/additionaldata/ .