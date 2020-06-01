On May 31, the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) reported eight additional confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 and five recoveries, in Ellis County.
This increases the countywide total to 343 cases of COVID-19, including 290 recoveries.
These additional cases of COVID-19 include:
Ennis-
21 year-old female
26 year-old male
Ferris-
20 year-old male
Glenn Heights-
55 year-old female
Red Oak-
33 year-old male, 9 year-old female, and 3 year-old female (of the same residence)
Waxahachie-
25 year-old female
On May 31, DSHS reported 5,131 tests administered in Ellis County. Updates can be found on their website at https://www.dshs.texas.gov/coronavirus/additionaldata/ .