A 62-year-old man from Elgin has died due to COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the coronavirus, officials announced Friday.

“Know that the prayers of Bastrop County are with this family as they mourn their loss,” said Bastrop County Health Authority Dr. Desmar Walkes. “We strongly recommend that all Bastrop County residents, workers, students and visitors take the necessary precautions to protect themselves against COVID-19.”

The man’s death is the third attributed to COVID-19 in less than two months. On April 6, county officials announced a 58-year-old man from Elgin was the county’s first death linked to the virus. On April 17, the county announced a 56-year-old man from an unincorporated area had died due to the virus.

“Our heartfelt condolences go out to this gentleman’s family, friends and community,” said Emergency Operations Center Director Christine Files. “We are nowhere near the end of this crisis. It is important that we come together as neighbors and choose to change our behaviors for the public good.”

On Friday the county also announced it had 200 total known cases of COVID-19, up from 196 on Thursday. Eighty-five people have recovered from the virus.

In the past week, the county’s COVID-19 cases have risen by 18%, having increased from 169 on May 22 to 200 on Friday.

As of May 22, the county had conducted 1,036 coronavirus tests at its testing site at Mayfest Park in Bastrop. The county is capable of conducting 25 tests daily at its site, which opened March 24.

“As you know we are gradually reopening our cities in accordance with Governor (Greg) Abbott’s recommendations and are slowly resuming our normal lives,” Walkes said. “I think it is the right time to do this, however as we move from crisis mode to sustained mitigation and management, we cannot become complacent.

“A strong economy is important so reopening is necessary but it is important we take on the personal responsibility to keep our families and loved ones safe by practicing social distancing, choosing to wear face coverings in public, and washing our hands often. Until we have a vaccine, we must learn to live with the threat of this disease and manage its spread through these simple actions.”

Walkes recommends residents continue to observe social distaining recommendations, especially in large gatherings; limit unnecessary trips; continue to use face coverings, though it is no longer mandated; keep up with hygiene by washing hands often with soap and water or an alcohol-based hand sanitizer when soap isn’t readily available; and clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.