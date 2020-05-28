Virtual programming continues for Westbank Library patrons, but with summer here, a few additional virtual activities will be available for children as part of the annual Summer Reading Program. This year, librarians say, patrons can expect things to be a little bit different.

Normally, the library kicks off its program with a party at Laura’s Library that includes food, games and a chance to pick out some new reading material, but with COVID-19 still a concern the library remains closed to the public. The library closed in March to help slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Maureen Turner Carey said the kick off party has moved online with a performance by children’s performer Joe McDermott at 10:30 a.m. Saturday.

"He usually draws quite a crowd, so we are hoping people will tune in and help us kick off summer," she said.

Daily virtual programming that includes exercise, creative writing and arts and crafts sessions as well as storytimes and virtual visits with a librarian will continue throughout the summer. Special performances, which have traditionally been on Wednesdays with visits from the local fire department or Silly Sparkles, will also move online and those programs run through the first week of August. Musician Mr. Will, magician Cody Fisher and a creative writing class with author Polly Holyoke are scheduled in June. All programs are free, but Turner Carey said registration will be required for the Polly Holyoke class.

But just because it's summer, doesn’t mean reading stops. Turner Carey said patrons will still log their reading, but this year instead of competing for minutes, pages and number of books, the log will take on a journal-type structure titled "record of my summer during the pandemic of 2020."

Turner Carey said it's a little different from what they’ve done in the past, but the goal is to have patrons reflect and still make the summer memorable and fun, even though things are a little weird right now.

"They can write things about themselves, or about what they are reading or watching," she said. "There is space to write about new things they may have tried or things they miss. Or they can write about their favorite activities and games. There are lots of opportunities for creative writing here, and we are hoping people can use this as a way to record a very unusual summer and look back on how strange a time it was."

Library staff is still working to make resources accessible for patrons. She said there are lots of options available online, and soon a curbside pick-up option will launch for those looking for a hard copy of a book or a movie.

Once that happens, she said, residents will be able to pick up their summer reading kits, which includes the journal, take-home arts and crafts and a copy of Roald Dahl's "James and the Giant Peach," which she said goes perfectly with the strange summer theme.

"Normally people would be able to come to our library and pick out a book they want to read, but we are still closed," Turner Carey said. "In some ways, the one book for our community is a way to connect together by reading something we all have in common."

A calendar of events happening throughout the summer is available at https://www.westbanklibrary.com/calendar/action~month/exact_date~1590987600/request_format~json/.