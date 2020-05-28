Instead of sitting on the central lawn of the Hill Country Galleria for music, food and community, for the annual Saturday Night Concert Series, listeners will have to tune in from home this summer.

The concert has moved online to Facebook Live and YouTube streams -- one of the latest to join the online platform. Austin Public Health Officials announced Wednesday that large events like the Austin City Limits Music Festival or Texas Longhorns football games are not likely through the end of the year as the coronavirus pandemic continues. Many events have gone virtual.

Hosted by ACL Radio, the series normally debuts each spring and fall with a lineup of local acts performing in the Central Plaza and grassy lawn that the community can enjoy for free under the open Texas sky. An updated lineup of virtual shows was recently announced, and guests are invited to order curbside pick-up or delivery from the Galleria’s many restaurants and tune in to the concert from the comfort of their own homes.

The series kicked off on May 9 with a live, at-home show with The Watters and will feature local favorites such as Nakia, Guy Forsyth, and The Peterson Brothers.

Because everyone is being encouraged to stay at home, Alison Thiemer, marketing consultant for ACL Radio, said many artists are streaming live from their homes using backyards, living rooms and bedrooms as their backdrops.

“I think it's really cool because we, the fans, are getting a look inside people’s homes, so it allows listeners to connect more with the artist and get an inside look at their life,” she said. “This is a more intimate aspect that the virtual concept has produced, and that was not expected.”

She said most of the artists have enjoyed the virtual platform and being able to connect with their fans in another way. With so much more time on their hands, she said many of the bands have produced new music, which she said has kept radio content fresh.

“We have been getting a lot of new stuff from artists that have been stuck at home and have found inspiration through the COVID-19 crisis,” Thiemer said.

And with news of more cases and death happening and the economic impact for some, she said the concert series, even with it being virtual, helps connect listeners and provide them escapism.

“I think we are all moving away from the latest updates and looking for more funny things and music we like to hear,” she said. “I think the virtual series has definitely offered that. We are looking forward to getting back to the lawn at the Galleria but with COVID I think it's going to be awhile before we can gather in masses outside.”

The show streams each Saturday at 7 p.m. but lives online after.