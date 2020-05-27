Wednesday forecast for Austin: The day will be classic Texas. Daytime will be nice, warm and sunny before showers and thunderstorms are expected in the Austin area at night, the National Weather Service said.

Mostly sunny skies will last throughout the day with a high temperature near 88 degrees, forecasters said.

Storms could develop over Austin as early as 2 p.m., but will be more likely after 4 p.m. when rain chances are at 50%, the weather service said.

At night, rain chances will increase to 60% and skies will become mostly cloudy. The low temperature will be around 65 degrees, forecasters said.

With storms, comes the possibility for severe weather.

Hail between 1.5 and 2 inches in diameter and 60-75 mph winds will be possible, forecasters said.

Most areas will receive an inch or less of rainfall, but some spots could see up to 2 inches of rain, the weather service said.

Austin is already wet from weekend storms, which could lead to minor flooding of streams, creeks, canals and ditches Wednesday. Low-water crossings may flood, causing road closures, forecasters said.

Isolated tornadoes, mainly north of U.S. 290, and lightning strikes are possible with storms, forecasters said.

The severe weather threat will diminish by midnight, forecasters said.

Rain chances in Austin will dissipate by Thursday night, according to the weather service’s extended forecast:

Thursday: Partly sunny with a 20% chance of rain after 1 p.m. and a high near 86. Partly cloudy at night with a low around 66.

Friday: Mostly sunny with a high near 87. Mostly clear at night with a low around 66.

Saturday: Sunny with a high near 87. Mostly clear at night with a low around 67.

Sunday: Mostly sunny with a high near 88. Mostly clear at night with a low around 68.

Monday: Sunny with a high near 90. Mostly clear at night with a low around 69.

Tuesday: Sunny with a high near 91.