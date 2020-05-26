The Texas Department of Transportation has announced that, weather permitting, it will temporarily close Farm-to-Market 1446 (Cantrell Street) between Dillon and College streets in Waxahachie starting Thursday evening.

The closure will begin at 7 p.m. Thursday and will last until 6 a.m. Friday.

The purpose of the closure is to perform bridge work related to the U.S. 77 viaduct project. The project, which began in 2019, will replace the 80-year-old viaduct with a new bridge and will add a parallel second bridge that will carry southbound traffic when finished. The $21.6 million project is estimated to be complete in the first quarter of 2022.

According to TxDOT, the existing viaduct has many structural deficiencies and is considered a safety hazard. Also, according to the agency, the existing U.S. 77 through downtown Waxahachie is inadequate to meet current and future traffic volumes, resulting in congestion and reduced mobility.

Once the project is completed in 2022, northbound traffic on U.S. 77 will continue to be routed on South Elm Street, while southbound traffic will switch one block west to South Monroe Street.

TxDOT asks drivers to remain aware in the work zone. For updates on these road improvements and others, visit www.DriveTexas.org.