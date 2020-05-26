Lubbock health officials on Tuesday announced seven new confirmed coronavirus cases in the county, with 13 more recoveries and no new deaths reported for the day.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Lubbock County is 674, with 172 active, 452 listed as recovered and 50 deaths, according to a news release from the city.

Tuesday’s updates came as Lubbock Fire Rescue announced its personnel are assisting city health officials in implementing an increase of testing at nursing homes.

The LFR effort comes after Gov. Greg Abbot recently directed for all staff and residents of Texas nursing facilities to be tested for COVID-19.

"Fire departments across the state have been asked to assist with this monumental task," reads a statement from LFR, adding the department has developed a COVID-19 Testing Task Force to assist the City of Lubbock Health Department with achieving this goal. Testing began on the city's licensed nursing facilities on Tuesday, although results from those tests aren’t expected to be available for up to several days.

As of Tuesday, city data showed 233, or roughly a third, of the city’s confirmed cases were associated with nursing home, along with a vast majority of the 50 deaths.

During a news conference last week, Katherine Wells, public health director, said they will be administering the COVID-19 swab tests to see if someone currently has the virus, not the antibody tests to determine if someone previously had it.

Wells estimated it would take a few weeks to test everyone.

Lubbock Mayor Dan Pope previously talked about the large population at the facilities during a news conference in April. He said there are 70 nursing homes and rehabilitation centers in Lubbock, which include 4,000 beds and 3,500 staffers.

The number of cases from nursing homes in Lubbock County has slowed, though. The health department reported 10 new cases from inside nursing homes over the last month, and none within the last week.

"We don’t have a reason to believe that we will find new cases through this effort," Wells said last Wednesday. "But if we do, we will work diligently to make sure we contain any new pockets."

The seven coronavirus cases confirmed are among:

– A male age 70-79

– A female age 40-49

– A male age 50-59

– A male age 10-19

– A male age 40-49

– A male age 20-29

– A male age 40-49

The exposure type for all seven cases confirmed Tuesday remains unknown, pending investigation.

As of Tuesday the origin of 24 cases remains under investigation, according to the health department.

Nine COVID-19 patients were hospitalized in Lubbock on Tuesday - down one from Monday.

A total of 16,004 coronavirus tests have been processed in Lubbock - up 609 from Sunday, according to data provided by the city. Of those, 14,606 have come back negative, 910 have been positive and 270 are still pending.

Across the state of Texas, there are 56,560 confirmed cases, with 1,536 deaths linked to the coronavirus, according to data provided by the Department of State Health Services.