The Wayne McCollum Detention Center in Waxahachie was vandalized sometime Friday night or Saturday morning.

According to reports, someone threw railroad track ballast through the front window. The window was left with damages and visible cracks.

“We are still actively reviewing video surveillance and speaking with witnesses. There is a person of interest that we believe is responsible for the damage, and we should have a resolution by the end of this week,” said Public Service Officer Joe Fitzgerald.

Additionally, the Ellis County Election office was damaged in Waxahachie. The office is located at 204 E. Jefferson St.

A suspect has yet to be arrested. The Ellis County Sheriff’s Department is still reviewing video footage.