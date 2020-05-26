Citizens National Bank, Cotton Patch Cafe and the YMCA of Waxahachie came together to serve free lunches to community members on May 16.

The YMCA hosted “Feed Waxahachie” at its facility at 100 YMCA Drive.

In a Facebook post, the YMCA of Waxahachie stated, “Thanks again to Cotton Patch Cafe for coming together with CNB of Texas to serve our community and pass out free box lunches!”

The event was scheduled from noon to 2 p.m.

The box lunches included a turkey sandwich and chips donated by the Cotton Patch Cafe in Waxahachie.

The event was first come, first served. Cars drove up to the tent, where residents received their free meal.