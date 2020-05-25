May 11

• Lott, Jeremy, 33, continuous violence against individual

• Cruz, Armando R., 43, assault causing bodily injury; unlawful restraint

• Jurney, Christopher, 44, manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance professional grade 1, greater than 4 grams but less than 200 grams

• Miller, Jeffery R., 39, parole violation

May 12

• Gilmore, Troy G., 57, parole violation

• Anglin, Donald, 34, parole violation

• Creel, George B., 51, possession of a controlled substance professional grade 1, less than 1 gram

• Connally Robert D., 34, criminal trespass

• Matthews, Jeremiah, 43, assault causing bodily injury

• Shipman, Lynn A., 53, Driving while intoxicated, third offense

• Robinson, Devonte, 21, burglary of habitation; fail to identify fugitive intent

• Cate, Hunter D., 22, terroristic threat of family

May 13

• Nash, Maddison, 22, assault against elderly/disabled

• Hughes, Brianna N., 23, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces

• Franko, Colton, 22, possession of a controlled substance professional grade 3, less than 28 grams

• Herring, Troy, 27, parole violation-evading arrest

• Martinez, Cynthia, 53, possession of a controlled substance professional grade 1, less than 1 gram

• Pozo, Leopoldo T., 25, credit card or debit card abuse; fraudulent use/possession of identification

• Luebano, David O., 20, indecency with a child-sexual contact

• Armstrong, Sherwood, 26, driving while intoxicated, second offense; theft of property less than $2,500, two or more previous incidents

May 14

• Orozco, Jose, 17, possession of a dangerous drug

• Kelly, Jason C., 39, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces

• Rozakis, Phillip P., 38, assault causing bodily injury

• Henderson, Trevor, 22, evading arrest with vehicle

• Becks, Roy L., 37, manufacture/deliver of a controlled substance professional grade 1, greater than 4 grams but less than 200 grams

• Williams, Melvin, 33, manufacture/deliver of a controlled substance professional grade 1, greater than 4 grams but less than 200 grams

May 15

• Connoly, Robert D., 34, burglary of habitation; criminal trespass

• Chambers, Brandon, 29, assault of a family/household member-impede

• Woods Alexandria, 32, unauthorized use of vehicle

• Leija, Delia L., 34, theft of property greater than $100 but less than $750; speeding 10% or more above limit; no proof of financial responsibility

• Leija, Christian, 17, theft of property greater than $100 but less than $750

May 16

• Diaz, Christian X., 19, accident involving injury

• Scott, Randy L., 40, assault causing bodily injury

• Hernandez, Othilia, 26, theft of property greater than $100 but less than $750

• McCurdy, Nathan R., 35, public intoxication

May 17

• Finch, Michael W., 34, possession of a controlled substance professional grade 1, greater than 4 grams but less than 200 grams

• Shearman, Mack A., 37, theft of property less than $100 with previous conviction; public intoxication

• Draper, Michael S., 53, assault causing bodily injury

• Mackey, Brian S., 54, assault causing bodily injury

– Compiled by Don Hullett