May 11
• Lott, Jeremy, 33, continuous violence against individual
• Cruz, Armando R., 43, assault causing bodily injury; unlawful restraint
• Jurney, Christopher, 44, manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance professional grade 1, greater than 4 grams but less than 200 grams
• Miller, Jeffery R., 39, parole violation
May 12
• Gilmore, Troy G., 57, parole violation
• Anglin, Donald, 34, parole violation
• Creel, George B., 51, possession of a controlled substance professional grade 1, less than 1 gram
• Connally Robert D., 34, criminal trespass
• Matthews, Jeremiah, 43, assault causing bodily injury
• Shipman, Lynn A., 53, Driving while intoxicated, third offense
• Robinson, Devonte, 21, burglary of habitation; fail to identify fugitive intent
• Cate, Hunter D., 22, terroristic threat of family
May 13
• Nash, Maddison, 22, assault against elderly/disabled
• Hughes, Brianna N., 23, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces
• Franko, Colton, 22, possession of a controlled substance professional grade 3, less than 28 grams
• Herring, Troy, 27, parole violation-evading arrest
• Martinez, Cynthia, 53, possession of a controlled substance professional grade 1, less than 1 gram
• Pozo, Leopoldo T., 25, credit card or debit card abuse; fraudulent use/possession of identification
• Luebano, David O., 20, indecency with a child-sexual contact
• Armstrong, Sherwood, 26, driving while intoxicated, second offense; theft of property less than $2,500, two or more previous incidents
May 14
• Orozco, Jose, 17, possession of a dangerous drug
• Kelly, Jason C., 39, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces
• Rozakis, Phillip P., 38, assault causing bodily injury
• Henderson, Trevor, 22, evading arrest with vehicle
• Becks, Roy L., 37, manufacture/deliver of a controlled substance professional grade 1, greater than 4 grams but less than 200 grams
• Williams, Melvin, 33, manufacture/deliver of a controlled substance professional grade 1, greater than 4 grams but less than 200 grams
May 15
• Connoly, Robert D., 34, burglary of habitation; criminal trespass
• Chambers, Brandon, 29, assault of a family/household member-impede
• Woods Alexandria, 32, unauthorized use of vehicle
• Leija, Delia L., 34, theft of property greater than $100 but less than $750; speeding 10% or more above limit; no proof of financial responsibility
• Leija, Christian, 17, theft of property greater than $100 but less than $750
May 16
• Diaz, Christian X., 19, accident involving injury
• Scott, Randy L., 40, assault causing bodily injury
• Hernandez, Othilia, 26, theft of property greater than $100 but less than $750
• McCurdy, Nathan R., 35, public intoxication
May 17
• Finch, Michael W., 34, possession of a controlled substance professional grade 1, greater than 4 grams but less than 200 grams
• Shearman, Mack A., 37, theft of property less than $100 with previous conviction; public intoxication
• Draper, Michael S., 53, assault causing bodily injury
• Mackey, Brian S., 54, assault causing bodily injury
