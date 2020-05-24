Michael Ray Arnold, of Durant, passed from this life on May 12, 2020 at the age of 48. He was born on June 6, 1971, in Midwest City, Oklahoma, to Jay and Patsy (Shepherd) Arnold.

He was a longtime resident of Bryan County. He owned and operated Arnold’s Automotive and was a member of the Cloudy One Hunting Club. He loved spending time with his family and feeding the bears.

He married Carrie Anderson on Nov. 29, 2018 at Blue River Winery.

He was preceded in death by a brother, Danny West.

Survivors include his wife, Carrie Arnold, of the home; daughters Sharon Johnson of Enos, Oklahoma, Jackie Callaway of Mannsville, Oklahoma; sons Michael Arnold, Jr. of Madill, Doug Anderson of Durant; father Jay Arnold of Enos; mother Patsy Lee of Oklahoma City; and grandson Colt Johnson of Enos.

Cremation services were selected and a memorial service will be held at a later date.

Arrangements were under the direction of Gordon Funeral Home, Durant.