Two people are dead and three children are in critical condition after being ejected in a rollover crash that involved five other people in San Marcos Saturday evening, police said.

San Marcos police responded to the single-vehicle rollover crash in the northbound lane of the 200 block of Interstate 35 near Guadalupe Street around 7:42 p.m. Nine of the 10 occupants were ejected from the wreck.

Witnesses told police that the white 2002 Ford Explorer flipped multiple times on the highway causing the SUV to land on the east access road.

Five adults and five children, all from San Antonio, were in the vehicle that was traveling to Austin for a family gathering. The vehicle was driven by Tamera Tychelle Gordley, who was the only person thought to have been wearing a seat belt, police said.

Three of the five children, ages 7, 8 and 9, were taken to Dell Children’s Medical Center in Austin and are currently in critical condition. Two other children, ages 8 and 10, did not require hospital care and were released to relatives.

All of the adults were taken to Ascension Seton Hays Hospital in Kyle with multiple injuries.

Destiny Bridges, 24, was pronounced dead at the scene. Sean Thompson, 31 and husband of Gordley, died from his injuries at the hospital. The other two adult vehicle passengers were identified by police as Dorothy Stinson and Eric Cooper.

This wreck is still being investigated by San Marcos police. Investigators think speed might have been a factor in the crash as well as a blown tire.

After an initial investigation of the Ford Explorer, police determined that the vehicle was only suited for five passengers.

These are the fourth and fifth traffic deaths for San Marcos in 2020, police said.