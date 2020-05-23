A new superintendent will soon lead the Manor school district just as campuses across Texas face unprecedented challenges amid the coronavirus pandemic.

On Friday, the district named Dr. Andre Spencer, an executive superintendent in the New York City Department of Education, as the lone finalist for the position. State law requires a 21-day waiting period before Spencer can officially take on the role.

"I am extremely excited to join the Manor ISD family," Spencer said in a statement. "I want to express my sincere thanks to the Board of Trustees, students, staff and community for seeing my dedication and commitment."

Spencer has previously served as a superintendent of schools in Colorado and spent 13 years in the Baltimore City Public School System as a science teacher, assistant principal, principal and network team lead. In Texas, Spencer served as a school leadership officer in Houston.

"He strongly believes that every scholar should receive an equitable education that will prepare them for college, career and life," the district said.

Spencer replaces Superintendent Royce Avery, whose contract ends June 30. Although Avery announced his resignation last summer, he later said he had a change of heart and wanted to stay.

But in December, the school board voted in favor of starting the search for a new superintendent after holding several closed-door meetings regarding Avery’s performance.

The move also followed the filing of two grievances against Avery by employees, which district officials later said were found to be false.

The superintendent search drew more than 35 applicants from across the country.