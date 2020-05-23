25 years ago:

LOS ANGELES - With an increasingly restless jury demanding longer court weeks, one of O.J. Simpson’s lawyers spent a frustrated morning Friday trying to elicit testimony from a prosecution witness that would bolster the defense’s claims of evidence contamination or tampering.

50 years ago:

The murder trial of Benjamin Lach, 26-year-old former Texas Tech student accused in the scalpel slaying of Mrs. Sarah Alice Morgan, Friday was ordered moved from Lubbock to Fort Worth following a hearing on a change of venue motion.

75 years ago:

At The USO - Cracker Jills will be hostesses at the soldier party this afternoon from 2 until 6 o’clock.

100 years ago:

John Ely, well known stockman of Enzee, N.M., was here today and in conversation with Carroll Thompson, informed Mr. Thompson that he would have about 25 thousand pounds of wool to ship to Lubbock in June to be concentrated with the wool of the members of the South Plains Sheep and Wool Growers’ Association.