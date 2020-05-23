On May 22, the Ellis County Local Health Authority reported six additional confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 and two recoveries.

This increases the countywide total to 295 cases of COVID-19, including 242 recoveries.

According to a news release, “These six additional cases of COVID-19 include a 44-year-old female of Ennis, a 26-year-old female and 50-year-old male of Red Oak, and a 36-year-old female, 39-year-old female, and 48-year-old male of Waxahachie.”

Additionally, DSHS has reported 3,911 tests administered in Ellis County. Updates can be found on their website at https://www.dshs.texas.gov/coronavirus/additionaldata/ .