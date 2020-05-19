The Red Oak ISD Board of Trustees approved a pay raise for teachers at its Monday meeting at which Superintendent Brenda Sanford presented the 2020-21 proposed salary schedule.

"We have seen a need to increase teachers’ pay in order to be competitive with other area districts," said Board President John Anderson. "I want to thank the Board for their vision and the administration for this proposal."

The board recognizes the importance of increasing salaries for teachers and staff and has shown the desire to show employees they are appreciated and valued, officials said.

Teacher salaries will be increased by $3,000 per step and all other employees will receive a 3% increase based on the midpoint of their pay range. The new starting salary for Red Oak ISD teachers will be $51,000.

"First, I applaud the Board for their goal to reward our educators and staff across the district," Sanford said. "We want to let our teachers and staff know how much we value them and their dedication to Red Oak ISD. Our finance and human resource teams have done a phenomenal job of balancing our growing programs with the Board’s goal of increasing teacher salaries."

The approved salary increases will be effective for the 2020-21 school year.