The Ovilla Christian School Eagles have a full 10-game schedule as they re-enter full football membership in the Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools this fall.

The Eagles will open the 2020 season on Friday, Sept. 4, with a home contest against Waco Christian. They will travel to Dallas Fairhill on Sept. 11 and to Waco Holy Trinity on Sept. 18 before beginning district play on Sept. 25 at home against Waco Live Oak Classical.

After competing as an independent the last two seasons, the Eagles will join six-man TAPPS Division I/II District 3 this fall. All members of this district are classified as Division II except Kennedale Fellowship, which will enter the Division I playoffs in November.

The district schedule is favorable from a travel perspective this year, as OCS will not have to visit the district’s farthest teams in Waco and Longview. However, that will change in 2021 as the game sites will be flipped.

A quirk in the schedule has the Eagles playing four district games in a row on the road from Oct. 2 to Oct. 23 at Kennedale Fellowship, Plano Coram Deo, McKinney Cornerstone and Rockwall Heritage. But OCS will wrap up the regular season with back-to-back home games against Waco Vanguard on Oct. 30 and Longview Trinity on Nov. 6.

Last fall with a young roster consisting of only three seniors, OCS finished 3-8, stringing together three wins in a row in midseason. The Eagles last competed in TAPPS football in 2017, qualifying for the six-man Division I playoffs.