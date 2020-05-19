Daily Light staff

Life School, a public charter school, announced Tuesday it will hold outdoor graduation ceremonies for its graduating seniors from Life High School Oak Cliff and Life High School Waxahachie on June 9 at Waxahachie ISD’s Lumpkins Stadium.

These events will follow health and safety guidelines while allowing graduates' close family members to celebrate with them as they cross the stage, according to a news release from the school.

“We know that a student’s high school graduation is an achievement they have been waiting their whole life to attain,” said Life School Superintendent Dr. Brent Wilson. “For us, it's the very best time of the school year. Watching students, many of whom have been with us since kindergarten, walk across a stage and reach this life milestone indicates we are fulfilling our mission of preparing leaders for life.”

In order to ensure the safety of students and their families and to be in compliance with the state’s guidelines, there will be no graduation practice prior to the ceremony and each graduate will have a limited number of tickets available. Family groups must sit together throughout the ceremony, maintaining the appropriate six-foot distance from other family groups. In addition to guest limits and social distancing, all attendees will be required to complete a health screening questionnaire prior to the event, the release states.

The district also announced the 2020 Life School valedictorians and salutatorians including Oak Cliff valedictorian Emily Guerrero Padron and salutatorian Ruby Gutierrez, and Waxahachie valedictorian Kyle Scheer and salutatorian David Hipshire.

“We are so proud of our valedictorians and salutatorians. To achieve such a designation requires a student to be self-managed, goal-oriented, and resilient,” said Life School Chief Academic Officer Troy Mooney. “I am equally proud of all of our 2020 graduates. The skills that they have learned will carry them far in life and we are certain they have bright futures ahead.”