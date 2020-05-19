The Ellis County Local Health Authority has been notified of 10 additional confirmed positive cases of COVID-19. This increases the countywide total to 281 cases of COVID-19.

“Additionally, I am proud to report twenty-one newly recovered cases of COVID-19. This increases the countywide total to 205 recoveries. With your efforts and commitment to the health of the community, we will continue to see this number increase,“ said Ellis County Judge Todd Little.

These 10 cases of COVID-19 include:

Ennis:

- 92 year-old male

- 55 year-old female

Ferris:

- 56 year-old female

Red oak:

- 25 year-old male

- 52 year-old male

- 61 year-old male

Waxahachie:

- 25 year-old male (of the same residence)

- 29 year-old male (of the same residence)

- 51 year-old male

- 58 year-old female

DSHS has reported 3,524 tests administered in Ellis County.

Over the weekend, the DSHS will no longer report COVID-19 updates. Ellis County will continue to report on received updates as they are distributed to our Local health Authority by DSHS.

For updates, to to https://www.dshs.texas.gov/coronavirus/additionaldata/ .