May 4

• Gallegos, Jorge, 34, possession of a controlled substance professional grade 1, less than 1 gram; tampering/fabricating physical evidence with intent

• Greenhouse, Trayvo, 28, fraudulent use/possession of credit/debit card; parole violation

• Williams, Anne C., 38, driving while intoxicated, second offense; fail to identify/giving false identification; driving while license invalid with previous conviction

• Tobar, Albert L., 42, parole violation

• Rodriguez, Lorena, 39, assault causing bodily injury

May 5

• Sweitzer, Saint F., 44, sale/distribution/displaying harmful material

• Tally, Tanner D., 33, possession of a controlled substance professional grade 1, more than than 4 grams but less than 200 grams

• Austin, Xavier H., 23, no insurance; assault causing bodily injury; driving while license invalid; speeding

• McGrath, Laura L., 35, criminal trespass; assault of a Peace Officer/Judge; resisting arrest, search or transport

• Warren, Steven J., 47, theft of property less than $2,500 with two or more previous

• Stephens, Roderrick, 58, criminal trespass

• Minter, Michael W., 59, assault causing bodily injury

• Bennet, Jeremy, 20, no drivers license; failure to maintain financial responsibility

May 6

• Gipson, Jaquarius, 28, aggravated robbery

May 7

• Young, Donquarius, 28, assault causing bodily injury; burglary of vehicles; interfering with emergency request for assistance; unauthorized use of vehicle; unlawful restraint

• Grant, Yardan D., 28, aggravated assault of family member, violence with weapon

• Skinner, Reveau M., 31, tampering/fabricating physical evidence with intent

• Allred, Coty W., 30, driving while intoxicated, second offense.

• Price, Jayson A., 48, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon

• Segura, Jasmine N., 26, assault causing bodily injury; assault Class C-family violence

• Wells, Daniel L., 36, manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance professional grade 1, greater than 1 gram but less than 4 grams; tampering/fabricating physical evidence with intent

• Dowell, Kierra, 21, aggravated assault of date/family/household member

• Long, Zachary C., 27, public intoxication

• Minter, Bronshay E., 27, evading arrest/detention with vehicle

May 8

• Garcia, Rocky, 41, interfering with public duties

• Moreland, Yvonne J., 58, injury to child/elderly/disabled

• Gomez, Fernando V., 23, evading arrest/detention with vehicle; driving while intoxicated, open container

• Perez, Claudia H., 38, assault Class C-family violence

May 9

• Tindell, Russell D., 31, parole violation

• Shipley, Zachray A., 20, assault causing bodily injury

• Lewis, Justin R., 32, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces; tampering/fabricating physical evidence with intent; possession of a controlled substance professional grade 1, greater than 4 grams but less than 200 grams

• Leaks, Crystal E., 34, theft of property less than $2,500 with 2 or more previous

• Doporto, Chris M., 45, driving while intoxicated, open container

• Sparks, Robert, 28, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram

• Hobson, Brad R., 36, assault causing bodily injury

• Rosart, Ashton T., 20, assault Class C

May 10

• Thornhill, Sterlin, 46, driving while intoxicated

• Lares, Robert J., 36, criminal trespass

• Esqueda, Ridrigo, 21, burglary of a building

• Pink, David E., 64, possession of a controlled substance professional grade 1, less than 1 gram

• Eaggleston, Gary W., 18, aggravated sexual assault of a child/violation

• Ramirez, Arturo A., 48, driving while intoxicated, second offense

– Compiled by Don Hullett