The Ellis County Local Health Authority was notified of six additional confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 and three recoveries.

This increases the countywide total to 271 cases of COVID-19, including 184 recoveries.

According to a news release, “These six additional cases of COVID-19 include a 29-year-old male, 37-year-old female, and a 70-year-old female of Ennis, and a 32-year-old male, 36-year-old female, and a 75-year-old male of Waxahachie.”

Additionally, the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) has reported the 12th loss of life, a 69-year-old male resident of Ennis.